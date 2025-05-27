Reconstructionist: Read Pulled Forward 34 Feet, Then Backed Up 53 Feet

Dr. Judson Welcher testified that in his opinion, to a reasonable degree of engineering certainty, Read went forward 34 feet and then backed up 53 feet. The prosecution alleges Read hit O'Keefe while in reverse for that 53 foot distance. (5/27/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

