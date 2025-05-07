Expert: 2:27am 'Hos Long...' Timestamp Does Not Mean Search Happened Then

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Digital Forensics Expert Jessica Hyde said 2:27am timestamp for Jen McCabe googling "Hos long to die in cold" doesn't mean search definitively happened then because a tab was opened at that time, and that tab was used for multiple searches. (5/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?