Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Expert: 2:27am 'Hos Long...' Timestamp Does Not Mean Search Happened Then

Digital Forensics Expert Jessica Hyde said 2:27am timestamp for Jen McCabe googling "Hos long to die in cold" doesn't mean search definitively happened then because a tab was opened at that time, and that tab was used for multiple searches. (5/7/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

woman on the stand looks really passionate about whatever she's saying

Expert: 2:27am 'Hos Long...' Timestamp Does Not Mean Search Happened Then

photo of female defendant in court

Day 10 of Karen Read's Retrial Includes Crime Scene Evidence

chart projected on screen

Expert: 'Hos Long To Die In Cold' Searched At 6:24 Not 2:27

red piece of broken taillight in the snow

Lieutenant Recalls Collecting John O'Keefe's Shoe, Pieces of Taillight

Gallagher & Read

Lieutenant: No Witnesses Suggest John O'Keefe Was in Physical Altercation

wide shot of a courtroom

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial Co-defendant Gets Maximum Sentence

man on witness stand holds up a broken glass

Lieutenant Who Found John O'Keefe's Broken Cocktail Glass Testifies

splitscreen: 2 women

Karen Read Defense Grills Katie McLaughlin Over Ties to Caitlin Albert

man uses snowblower

Canton Lt. Explains Why He Used Leaf Blower, Solo Cups At O'Keefe Scene

Ryan Nagel

Ryan Nagel Says He Saw Karen Read, But Not John O'Keefe

middle-aged woman in a crisp, sky blue button-down shirt.

Jen McCabe Insists She Told Investigators Everything She Knew

split screen karen read and jen mccabe

Karen Read Defense Questions Jen McCabe On Phone Use, Google Search

MORE VIDEOS