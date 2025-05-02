Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Jen McCabe Insists She Told Investigators Everything She Knew

On redirect, Jen McCabe insisted that she was always forthcoming with investigators and didn't withhold information. She maintained that she voluntarily submitted her phone to police, and testified that she never colluded with Kerry Roberts. (5/2/25) MORE

Karen Read Defense Questions Jen McCabe On Phone Use, Google Search

'Kerry Talked To Cops': Jennifer McCabe's Group Chat With Alberts

Rock-Throwing Murder Case | Co-Defendant Nicholas Karol-Chik Sentenced

Nicholas Karol-Chik's Mother Says He'd 'Never Hurt Anyone On Purpose'

Nicholas Karol-Chik Tells Judge 'Nothing Will Erase the Pain I've Caused'

Alexa Bartell's Mom Tells Judge 'I'm Serving a Life Sentence of Pain'

'Turtleboy' in Court: Karen Read Supporter’s Lawyer Has Showdown With Judge

Did McCabe Report Read Said 'I Hit Him' or 'I Hope I Didn't Hit Him'?

'There Is No Story': Jennifer McCabe Explains Calls After Federal Interview

Jennifer McCabe Questioned Over Relationships and Family Dynamics

Karen Read to Court TV: 'I Have Nothing To Say to Jen McCabe'

Jennifer McCabe Describes Karen Read's Phone Call: 'She Was Hysterical'

