Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Prosecution: Karen Read Said John O'Keefe Didn't 'Look Mortally Wounded'

Prosecutor Hank Brennan delivers the Commonwealth's opening statement in the retrial of Karen Read. Brennan tells the jury that Read and John O'Keefe were arguing in his last minutes before she allegedly hit him with her Lexus and fled. (4/22/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Timothy Nuttal testifies in court

Paramedic Recalls Karen Read Saying, 'I Hit Him, I Hit Him, I Hit Him'

Jose Morales in court

Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Watch the Verdict

alan jackson delivers opening statement in karen read retrial

Karen Read's Defense Says Investigation Was 'Corrupted From The Start'

hank brennan delivers opening statement

Prosecution: Karen Read Said John O'Keefe Didn't 'Look Mortally Wounded'

Graphic shows Scott Peterson with text

Petition Claims Evidence Withheld During Scott Peterson's Trial

Treena Kay

State: Lori Daybell and Her Brother Made Sure Charles Vallow Was Executed

Treena Kay presents the prosecution's closing argument in Lori Daybell's trial, where she's accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her then-husband, Charles Vallow. (Court TV)

State: Lori Daybell's Motive To Kill Charles Vallow Was Money, Chad Daybell

Patrick Crusius in court

Patrick Crusius Pleads Guilty To El Paso Walmart Shooting

Jose Morales appears in court

Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Closing Arguments

Sinister-looking guy with bushy eyebrows

Surviving Idaho Roommate Can Testify About Suspect's 'Bushy Eyebrows'

Young man in a chartreuse prison jumper takes the witness stand

Nicholas Karol-Chik: Joseph Koenig Threw Rock that Killed Alexa Bartell

young man with a ponytail and orange prison jumper takes the witness stand

Co-Defendant on Rock-Throwing Death: 'I Have To Live With That Every Day'

MORE VIDEOS