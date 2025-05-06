Lieutenant Who Found John O'Keefe's Broken Cocktail Glass Testifies

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Lt. Paul Gallagher described using a leaf blower at the crime scene. He found a broken cocktail glass, collected the pieces and tried to figure out what had happened to John O'Keefe. The broken glass was shown to the jury as evidence. (5/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?