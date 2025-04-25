Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

The jury in Karen Read's retrial went to 34 Fairview Road, the former Albert home, to get an in-person look at the crime scene, where John O'Keefe's body was found. Read is charged with second-degree murder in O'Keefe's death. (4/25/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

