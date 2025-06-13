Karen Read Murder Retrial: Commonwealth Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor for the Commonwealth, presents a convincing closing argument, stating that the facts and data prove Karen Read's guilt and that she knew she had hit him. (6/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?