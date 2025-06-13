Karen Read Murder Retrial: Commonwealth Closing Argument

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor for the Commonwealth, presents a convincing closing argument, stating that the facts and data prove Karen Read's guilt and that she knew she had hit him. (6/13/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Karen Read spoke as she exited court after the jury was sent home for the weekend.

Jury Sent Home For the Weekend, Karen Read Speaks As She Exits Courthouse

Alan Jackson addresses Karen Read's supporters

'Bless Your Heart': Alan Jackson Addresses Karen Read's Supporters

male attorney giving closing argument in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Commonwealth Closing Argument

donna adelson in court

Donna Adelson Cites Pretrial Publicity In Attempt To Move Murder Trial

Alan Jackson

Karen Read Defense: ‘The SUV Never Hit John’

attorney giving argument in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Closing Argument

graphic of read defense case

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Highlights From The Defense's Case

julie grant and chelan co sheriff

'He Is A Danger To The Community': Sheriff Talks Search For Travis Decker

Karen Read's defense rests its case in chief.

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Rests Its Case-In-Chief

Prosecutors will NOT present rebuttal witnesses in the Karen Read case. The jury will not report tomorrow, but the attorneys will meet at for a charge conference. Closings are set for Friday at 9am ET. (6/11/25)

Commonwealth Will Not Put On Rebuttal Case in Karen Read Retrial

Andrew Rentschler

Karen Read's ARCCA Expert Tries To Wish Child 'Happy Birthday' From Stand

side by side of male witness and female defendant in court

Karen Read's Defense Biomechanist Discusses Findings in O'Keefe's Death

MORE VIDEOS