Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Shanon Burgess conceded he does not have a bachelor's degree and that his resume contained information that was either incorrect or outdated when pressed under cross-examination by Karen Read's defense. (5/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?