Karen Read Retrial: Medical Examiner Details John O'Keefe's Injuries

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, the medical examiner who performed John O'Keefe's autopsy, detailed his multiple injuries, including skull fractures. O'Keefe's girlfriend, Karen Read, is charged with his murder. (5/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?