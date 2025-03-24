Karen Read’s final pre-trial hearing to focus on texts, jury selection

Posted at 1:39 PM, March 24, 2025 and last updated 12:37 PM, March 24, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — With one week to go until jury selection begins in her murder retrial, Karen Read will return to court on Tuesday for a final motions hearing.

Karen Read sits next to Alan Jackson in court

Karen Read sits next to her attorney, Alan Jackson, at a motions hearing on Feb. 6, 2025. (Court TV)

Read is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. While prosecutors have accused Read of hitting and killing O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV while driving drunk, Read and her team have accused the police of a sloppy investigation and wide-ranging cover-up.

On Tuesday, prosecutors are expected to argue two motions arguing for new evidence to be turned over: one asking for records relating to a documentary produced about the case and another seeking text messages between Read and her attorney.

The motion asking for text messages claims that Read waived her attorney-client privilege to texts she exchanged with David Yannetti, the first attorney she hired to represent her, by discussing the conversations in multiple media interviews.

Both sides will also likely address the questionnaire that will be given to prospective jurors when jury selection begins on April 1.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

