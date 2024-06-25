Karen Read Verdict Watch: Matt Johnson Recaps Dramatic Day in Dedham

- Watch Live
Jury deliberations are underway in the case against Karen Read, and Court TV's Matt Johnson is at the courthouse with the biggest takeaways from closing arguments and the latest on the jury dilemma that briefly halted proceedings today. (6/25/24) MORE
