Former Karen Read Alternate Juror Reportedly Joining Defense Team

Victoria George, who was an alternate juror in Karen Read's first trial is now part of Read's defense team. Read heads into a second trial after her first ended with a mistrial after being accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (3/26/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Karen Read Juror joins team

Former Karen Read Alternate Juror Reportedly Joining Defense Team

man testifying in court

Toxic Roomate Murder Trial: Day 6 Highlights

nichole rice and family outside courthouse

Nichole Rice Prays With Family Outside Courthouse After Jury's Verdict

Rice Verdict

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Nichole Rice's Family Erupts Over Verdict

Raven-haired woman with cat-eye eyeliner and a very pale face.

Taylor Schabusiness Drops Appeal in Murder Conviction

Nichole Rice

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

RIchard Sand

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Tiffany Sorgen

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

three side by side photos of men

Karen Read's Final Pretrial Hearing Focuses On Third-Party Defense

Doug Kouns

PI 'Dumbfounded' Devin Hall Not Interviewed in Anita Knutson's Death

Graphic Nicole Rice Day 5 wrap

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Mugshot of a dark-haird man.

Court TV Exclusive: Inmate Who Attacked Scott Peterson Speaks Out

MORE VIDEOS