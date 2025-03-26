Former Karen Read Alternate Juror Reportedly Joining Defense Team

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Victoria George, who was an alternate juror in Karen Read's first trial is now part of Read's defense team. Read heads into a second trial after her first ended with a mistrial after being accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (3/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?