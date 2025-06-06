Proctor’s texts, dog bites & snow plows: Week 7 in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — The defense continued its case this week in the retrial of Karen Read, and trial watchers got to relive some key moments from the first trial, including inappropriate text messages from then-trooper Michael Proctor.

Read is standing trial for the murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside of a friend’s home after a night out drinking. Prosecutors say Read hit O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him to die, while her defense maintains her innocence and has argued she is the victim of a wide-ranging cover-up. Read’s first trial, in 2024, ended in a mistrial.

The seventh week brought more surprises and key moments.

Alan Jackson Clashes with His Own Witness

Defense attorney Alan Jackson clashed with former Canton Police Officer Kelly Dever when she said she had “no idea” why she was called to testify. Dever was scheduled to be on patrol the morning O’Keefe was found in the snow, but was reassigned to dispatch as other officers responded to 34 Fairview Road. Jackson questioned Dever about statements she made to an outside law enforcement agent on August 9, 2023. Dever said she saw her chief of police and ATF Agent Brian Higgins go into the sally port together and alone with Read’s vehicle for a “wildly long time.” Dever told the jury she recanted her statement after she realized she had her timeline incorrect, and she was not working when Read’s vehicle arrived at the police department.

Michael Proctor’s Friend Confirms Inappropriate Text Messages

Without calling the former trooper to the stand, the jury heard his inappropriate text messages about the defendant through the testimony of his longtime friend, Jonathan Diamandis. Defense attorney David Yannetti did not reveal the messages to the jury while Diamandis was on the witness stand, but on cross-examination, Special Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan read each text message written in a group chat of nine people. Proctor referred to Read as a “whack job” and used slang terms to refer to her medical condition.

Expert Says O’Keefe’s Injuries Were Caused by a Dog Attack

Dr. Marie Russell, a forensic pathologist and dog bite expert, testified that the injuries to O’Keefe’s right arm are consistent with a possible dog attack and were not inflicted by Read’s SUV. Dr. Russell pointed to how the injuries were grouped together, which she believes were inflicted by the teeth and claws of a dog. Dr. Russell’s testimony was to further the defense’s argument that O’Keefe had entered the residence that night and was bitten by the Alberts’ German Shepherd, Chloe.

Was the Taillight From Read’s Lexus SUV Tampered With?

Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros, who was a patrol officer in 2022, testified that he helped serve a search warrant for Read’s vehicle from her parents’ home. Barros said the taillight was cracked and missing a “dollar-sized” fragment. When shown a photo of her vehicle inside the Canton Police Department’s sally port, Barros said that’s “absolutely not” the same condition he saw the taillight before transport. On cross-examination, Barros said he did not see the responding troopers tamper with the taillight. Brennan pushed Barros on why he did not provide more details about the taillight in his report, only writing a single sentence that the taillight was cracked. Barros acknowledged that he had been following the trial and had been exposed to coverage of it on the news and social media.

Defense Files a Motion for Mistrial with Prejudice

For a second time, Read’s defense team demanded a mistrial with prejudice after the Commonwealth asked Dr. Russell about dog DNA on O’Keefe’s clothing, claiming it was “intentional.” Brennan pushed back, saying that the reference was permissible since Dr. Russell considered the absence of DNA and disregarded it during Read’s first trial. Judge Cannone denied their request, and Brennan was allowed to continue his line of questioning.