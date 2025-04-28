Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Heated Exchange Between Karen Read Prosecutor and Forensic Scientist

Prosecutor Hank Brennan grilled Wolfe about communicating with Read's defense, whether he was a paid collaborator and why he deleted texts from the defense. Wolf insisted he never revealed details about his testimony to the defense. (4/28/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

graphic of phone and data

Cell Phone Expert Testifies To John O'Keefe's Phone's Movements

Karen Read sits in court

US Supreme Court Rejects Karen Read Appeal

Chase Jones sentenced

Emotional Victim Impact Statements Read in High-Speed Homicide Case

34 Fairview Road

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Joseph Koenig verdict

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

Karen Read watches a clip play in court

Jury Sees Clip Of Karen Read Mocking Peggy O'Keefe

Peggy O'Keefe in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

karen read's lexus

Where Are the Missing Taillight Pieces From Karen Read's Lexus?

distinguished older gentleman in a sharp suit with perfectly coiffed grey hair speaks into a gaggle of mics on courthouse steps.

Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

woman looks very angry on the witness stand

Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

