Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

Attorneys argue outside of the presence of the jury about the Commonwealth's data expert, with Defense Attorney, Robert Alessi saying, that 'at minimum' there should be a Voir Dire of the Commonwealth's expert. (5/16/25) MORE

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 16 Recap

Karen Read Retrial: Judge Cannone Eases Buffer Zone Restrictions

Will Becky Hill's Charges Help Alex Murdaugh Get A New Trial?

Judge to Chidester: 'This Crime Destroyed Lives and Destroyed Families'

Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

Mother Addresses Daughter's Killer: 'Her Room Still Smells Like Her'

Kohberger Defense Doubles Down on Alternate Suspect Theory

Medical Examiner Reveals John O'Keefe's Cause & Manner of Death

Karen Read Retrial: Medical Examiner Details John O'Keefe's Injuries

Rodney Hinton Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Aggravated Murder

Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail Denied Bail

