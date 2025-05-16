Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Attorneys argue outside of the presence of the jury about the Commonwealth's data expert, with Defense Attorney, Robert Alessi saying, that 'at minimum' there should be a Voir Dire of the Commonwealth's expert. (5/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?