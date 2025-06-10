Dr. Laposata: "John O'Keefe Died From Blunt Force Head Injury"

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, an experienced pathologist, testifies that John O'Keefe died from brain injuries and skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma to the head, not from hypothermia. (6/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?