Dr. Laposata: "John O'Keefe Died From Blunt Force Head Injury"

Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, an experienced pathologist, testifies that John O'Keefe died from brain injuries and skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma to the head, not from hypothermia. (6/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

man leans down in front of tarp tied to cinderblock

Gregory Rice Was Wrapped In Tarp, Weighed Down With Cinder Block

Karen Read will NOT take the stand in her own defense in her murder retrial. The Massachusetts woman is accused of backing into her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die in the snow.

Karen Read Says She Will NOT Testify

body in tarp in wooded river

Photo Shows Gregory Rice Wrapped In Tarp In River

photo of witness testifying and defendant looking on

Savannah Rice testifies

Shaking, Meagan Jackson's Daughter Recalls Dad's Disappearance, Death

Meagan Jackson at counsel table

Coroner Affair Murder Trial: Jackson Defense Highlights Lack of Evidence

Meagan Jackson in court

Prosecutors: Meagan Jackson 'Is A Master Manipulator'

robert alessi holds up sweatshirt for judge

Karen Read Defense Asks For Mistrial, Citing 'Intentional Misconduct'

damaged shirt

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Witness Details Crash Dummy's Injuries

travis decker manhunt

Search Expands for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing 3 Daughters

Hank Brennan

Crash Expert Grilled on Credibility in Karen Read Retrial

Dr. Daniel Wolfe

Defense Expert Admits Using Lighter Arm in Crash Test Demo

