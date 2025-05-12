Why Were John O'Keefe's Jeans So Badly Grass-Stained if He Was in Deep Snow?

Sgt. Bukhenik showed jurors the jeans John O'Keefe was wearing when he was found. They had heavy grass stains that indicated O'Keefe landed on his glutes. Bukhenik also said he found no evidence Brian Higgins had any motive to kill O'Keefe. (5/12/25) MORE