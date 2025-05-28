Expert: I Didn't Do a Blue Paint Test With Karen Read's SUV at 20 Mph

Dr. Judson Welcher, who's the same height and weight John O'Keefe was, played a video yesterday where he reenacted how O'Keefe may have been hit by Read's SUV. On cross today, he confirmed he did not conduct the test on himself at 20 mph. (5/28/25) MORE

Expert: I Didn't Do a Blue Paint Test With Karen Read's SUV at 20 Mph

'Let's Get Back To Reality': Expert Suggests Karen Read's Lexus Could Launch to Space

Expert: Read's Lexus Damage 'Consistent With A Collision'

Reconstructionist: Read Pulled Forward 34 Feet, Then Backed Up 53 Feet

Accident Reconstructionist Details Inspection of Karen Read's Lexus SUV

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Best Moments From the Commonwealth

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jurors Return, With Small Adjustment

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Cameras Off, Jurors Questioned

graphic for Karen Read daily trial wrap day 19

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

Is New Karen Read Buffer Zone Rule Unconstitutional?

Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

Karen Read's Defense Claims Forensic Analyst's Timeline is Inaccurate

