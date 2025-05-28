Expert: I Didn't Do a Blue Paint Test With Karen Read's SUV at 20 Mph

Dr. Judson Welcher, who's the same height and weight John O'Keefe was, played a video yesterday where he reenacted how O'Keefe may have been hit by Read's SUV. On cross today, he confirmed he did not conduct the test on himself at 20 mph. (5/28/25) MORE