Blogger Aidan Kearney pleads not guilty to new witness intimidation charges

Controversial blogger Aidan “Turtleboy” Kearney pleaded not guilty to two new counts of witness intimidation during an arraignment in Massachusetts court on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an alleged incident outside Colin and Chris Albert’s pizza shop in May 2025 during Karen Read’s murder retrial.

The parties also addressed several outstanding motions related to another witness intimidation case filed against the blogger in 2023.

Defense attorneys Tim Bradl and Mark Bederow renewed their request to release impounded documents related to the case.

“The fact that things are embarrassing or scandalous or cause negative light to be cast on public officials is not a reason to impound documents – it’s more reason to release them,” Bradl said.

The defense team specifically requested the release of messages between a former trooper Michael Proctor and a civilian witness, arguing they were of public interest.

“Proctor has been on a press tour vigorously defending his investigative conduct. The impounded messages, the public is entitled to see them,” Bederow said.

Prosecutor Robert Cosgrove provided approximately 5,000-6,000 pages of discovery to the defense team but requested a protective order for the documents. The judge allowed the prosecutor’s motion without prejudice and will issue a ruling in two weeks after reviewing additional submissions.

The defense also filed a motion to dismiss Special Prosecutor Kenneth Mello, claiming he is an essential witness in the case.

“We’re led to believe Mr. Mello will not voluntarily withdraw – we believe he’s going to be a defense witness,” Bederow said.

The next court date is scheduled for August 5.

