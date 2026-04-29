53-year-old accused of killing daughter cites breastfeeding 3-year-old in bid for bond

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Court TV) — Attorneys fighting to have a woman released from jail ahead of her murder trial cited her breastfeeding her youngest child in a request for bond.

Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel, 53, is being held behind bars without bond on multiple charges, including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges she faces.

In a motion filed on Monday, Casper-Leinenkugel’s attorneys acknowledged the serious charges she faces and that “a rebuttable presumption exists that no condition of release” will ensure her appearance at future hearings and the safety of the community. But the same motion argues that the defendant is not a flight risk and has no history of attempting to evade the legal process.

Casper-Leinenkugel is accused of lacing a bottle of wine with a chemical at a Thanksgiving dinner at her home, poisoning one of her daughters as well as the boyfriend of another daughter. Casper-Leinenkugel is also charged with the death of Mischa Schmidt, who died on a property where both he and the defendant lived in 2007. In search warrants reviewed by Court TV, the defendant suggested to officers that children in the house may have added chemicals to the wine in question.

In their motion, Casper-Leinenkugel’s defense says that she has lived in Western North Carolina for more than 20 years and is the mother of two minor children, ages 3 and 8. “At the time of her arrest,” the motion adds, “the Defendant was actively breastfeeding her youngest child.”

Casper-Leinenkugel’s attorneys say she has no prior criminal record and argue the prosecution’s case “appears to rely substantially upon circumstantial evidence.”

The defendant’s health appears to be an issue; her attorneys say in their motion that she suffers from “serious and documented medical conditions” that “require ongoing and specialized medical management.” While the motion offers no details about the medical conditions, it does say that Casper-Leinenkugel has been taken to the emergency room for treatment while in custody.

The defense proposed conditions of release to include a secured bond, house arrest with electronic monitoring, pretrial release supervision, travel restrictions and no-contact provisions.

Casper-Leinenkugel is due back in court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing, where the motion may be discussed. Prosecutors have not filed any formal response to the motion.

Prosecutors said previously they are continuing to investigate additional deaths that could be tied to the defendant; no new charges have been filed.