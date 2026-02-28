Prosecutors: No death penalty for mom accused of poisoning Thanksgiving dinner

Posted at 9:15 AM, February 28, 2026
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Court TV) — A woman accused of intentionally poisoning her own family with Thanksgiving dinner will not face a potential death sentence if convicted, prosecutors announced this week.

Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel booking photo

Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly intentionally poisoning her two daughters and one of their boyfriends. She is also charged with murdering a man in 2007.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed paperwork declaring they would not seek the death penalty in the event of a conviction in the case.

When investigators initially announced the charges, they said they were continuing to investigate additional deaths that could be tied to the defendant; however, no new charges have been filed.

Prosecutors say Casper-Lienenkugel served the victims wine at dinner that had been laced with acetonitrile, a substance converted to cyanide in the human body.

A previously scheduled probable cause hearing was cancelled after prosecutors secured an indictment against the Defendant; she remains behind bars without bond.

