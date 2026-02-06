Timothy Busfield indicted on 4 counts of sexual contact with a child

Posted at 12:49 PM, February 6, 2026
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.

Timothy Busfield surrendered to law enforcement in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month and prosecutors charged him with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor. (Bernalillo County Detention Center)

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment on Friday in a social media post.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield has denied the allegations. He turned himself in to the authorities and was later released from jail.

Busfield is best known for appearances in “The West Wing,” “Field of Dreams” and “Thirtysomething.”

Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, did not comment on the sexual contact charge in the indictment but said the grand jury declined to endorse grooming charges sought by prosecutors.

He said in a statement that a detention hearing already “exposed fatal weaknesses in the state’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure.”

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Timothy Busfield indicted
play button

Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of Sexual Contact With a Child

Actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child by a New Mexico grand jury. More

actor Timothy Busfield in court
play button

Actor Timothy Busfield Released Pending Trial in Sex Abuse Case

Timothy Busfield is released from jail, awaiting trial. Court audio shows accusers initially denied inappropriate contact. More

Timothy Busfield
play button

Timothy Busfield Allegations: Minors Told Police Actor Didn’t Touch Them

One of the minors says that Timothy Busfield never touched him during a police interview that was played in court. More

TOP STORIES

Luigi Mangione sits in court