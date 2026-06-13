Charlie Kirk Murder Case: Defense Bid to Halt Proceedings Denied

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Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, attended an evidentiary hearing on Friday. Among the motions brought up during the hearing was the defense’s motion to stay all further proceedings, which the judge ultimately denied. (6/12/26) MORE
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