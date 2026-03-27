Dentist Found Guilty of Killing Boyfriend in Behind the Door Murder Trial

Suzanne Mericle was convicted of felony murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, James Barron. Barron, who had locked himself in the bedroom of their home, was shot through the door by Mericle in their Georgia home in March 2025. (3/27/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

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