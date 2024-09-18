Family of Mia Campos Are Upset About Jesus Monroy’s Low Bond

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The parents of Mia Campos join Court TV to express their frustration over the low bail set for Mia's alleged murderer, Jesus Monroy, and to demand justice for their daughter. (9/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?