GA v. Neuman: Death at Daycare

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
E3 S2 - Although Hemy Neuman is on trial for executing Rusty Sneiderman in front of his son’s daycare, the prosecution turned on their star witness, Rusty’s wife Andrea, who they suspect to be the real mastermind behind her husband's death. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?