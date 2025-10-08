Jonathan Rinderknecht Arrested, Charged With Starting Los Angeles Fire

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, has been charged with starting a fire that later erupted into the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history and destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. (10/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?