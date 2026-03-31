Lured to His Death: Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Brother-in-Law

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Kevin Ellis, who was convicted of killing his brother-in-law, Matthew Restelli, was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison. Ellis admitted to pulling the trigger and shooting Restelli seven times—but says he was acting in self-defense. (3/31/26) MORE
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