Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Maya Hernandez, who allegedly left her one and two-year-old sons in a hot car while she got lip fillers, faces trial on Oct. 6. The younger boy died. She's charged with first-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and willful cruelty. (9/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?