Pro Se Defendant's Closing: 'I Did Not Know This Man Well Enough To Hurt Him'

Closing arguments in the trial against Kevin Lychwick began on Thursday. Lychwick is accused of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of his neighbor, Carlos Maldonado. (6/11/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

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