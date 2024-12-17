Court TV and Scripps News present ‘Assassination of a CEO’

ATLANTA – As the country remains captivated by the brazen killing of a top U.S. healthcare executive on a New York City street, Court TV and Scripps News will present a live, co-produced special titled, “Assassination of a CEO.”

This will be the first co-production between the two networks, which are both owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). Scripps’ Baltimore TV station, WMAR, also will contribute reporting.

The show, hosted by Court TV anchor, former prosecutor and Emmy-award-winning legal journalist Vinnie Politan, will bring viewers inside the mind of Luigi Mangione, detail his alleged spiral from a prep school valedictorian to accused killer, and profile the victim, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a father of two.

“Court TV is uniquely positioned to report on this compelling story,” said Ethan Nelson, VP and head of Court TV. “Our audience knows they can depend on us to be their front row seat to justice, and collaborating with the talented journalists at Scripps News will provide an extra layer of insight into a case that has transfixed the nation.”

Court TV’s legal correspondent Kelly Krapf and field reporter Cody Thomas will join forces with Scripps News legal affairs correspondent Ava-joye Burnett, national investigative reporter Patrick Terpstra, national correspondent Alex Miller and WMAR’s Elizabeth Worthington, reporting from Mangione’s hometown outside Baltimore.

“The opportunity to join our reporting forces together to go deeper inside this captivating story showcases the power of the Scripps company’s journalism,” said Matt Simon, VP and head of Scripps News. “We have continued to break developments in this crime since the moments it happened just steps away from our New York bureau.”

Watch “Assassination of a CEO: Court TV & Scripps News Special Report” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

Court TV is available free and over the air via digital antenna, on cable, on mobile with the Court TV app and online at CourtTV.com. Scripps News is available on every major streaming and connected TV platform, mobile with the Scripps News app and online at ScrippsNews.com.

