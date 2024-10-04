Court TV announces new original limited series ‘Interview With a Killer’ premiering Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 pm ET

ATLANTA (Court TV) – Court TV today unveiled an original new limited series that will take viewers inside the walls of the country’s highest-security prisons to get into the minds of people convicted of murder.

“Interview With a Killer” will air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET beginning Oct. 20. Award-winning investigative reporter David Scott (ABC News, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel) will sit down face-to-face with five convicted murderers, four of whom have not spoken publicly about their convictions. Scott will engage with and, at times, confront these convicts. Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV, and Emmy-award-winning producer Zach Toombs serve as executive producers. Preview here.

The cases featured in “Interview With a Killer” include:

“A Double Life” – October 20: A gruesome video on a stolen SD card exposes Brian Steven Smith’s secret double life. Scott confronts this soft-spoken husband – and serial killer – about his nighttime hunts for vulnerable Alaskan women.

A gruesome video on a stolen SD card exposes Brian Steven Smith’s secret double life. Scott confronts this soft-spoken husband – and serial killer – about his nighttime hunts for vulnerable Alaskan women. “Honor Killings” – October 27: Dubbed “honor killings” by the national media, the murder of two teenage girls near Dallas, Texas, sparked a nationwide manhunt for the prime suspect: Their father. Now, for the first time since his conviction, Yaser Said breaks his silence about the night he fatally shot his daughters, the events leading up to the tragedy and how he managed to evade capture for over a decade.

Dubbed “honor killings” by the national media, the murder of two teenage girls near Dallas, Texas, sparked a nationwide manhunt for the prime suspect: Their father. Now, for the first time since his conviction, Yaser Said breaks his silence about the night he fatally shot his daughters, the events leading up to the tragedy and how he managed to evade capture for over a decade. “Catfishing for Murder” – November 3: Denali Brehmer agreed to kill her best friend for a man she met online, offering millions for a murder. In this exclusive interview, Brehmer reveals she’s far from a naive teen led astray by an outside influence. So, who was the predator and the prey in this catfishing crime?

– November 3: Denali Brehmer agreed to kill her best friend for a man she met online, offering millions for a murder. In this exclusive interview, Brehmer reveals she’s far from a naive teen led astray by an outside influence. So, who was the predator and the prey in this catfishing crime? “The Blackout Killer” – November 10: Bo Pete Jeffrey claims no memory of the crime for which he was convicted, the brutal beating and murder of his wife. But now, four years into his life sentence, Jeffrey tells a different story.

Bo Pete Jeffrey claims no memory of the crime for which he was convicted, the brutal beating and murder of his wife. But now, four years into his life sentence, Jeffrey tells a different story. “Teenage Rage” – November 17: Tyler Hadley was a troubled 17-year-old when he bludgeoned his mother and father to death with a hammer. In chilling detail, Hadley describes the shocking crime and how the idea took root in his mind.

“Court TV has never shied away from complex, high-profile murder cases, but ‘Interview With a Killer’ takes things to the next level,” said Nelson. “We are going deep into the mindset of convicted murderers, confront them and bear witness to truly chilling confessions, some of which will be for the first – and potentially only – time.”

David Scott is a veteran investigative reporter whose work over the last three decades has garnered the industry’s top honors, including a Peabody Award, two Columbia DuPont Batons, and 14 Emmy Awards. Now, in a series of chilling face-to-face encounters, David turns his compelling, direct interviewing technique to convicted killers.

“Interview With a Killer” follows other fall primetime lineup announcements recently made by Court TV, including the new series “VPI: Vinnie Politan Investigates” hosted by popular Court TV lead anchor Vinnie Politan along with the second season of “Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands.” In addition to these series, Court TV continues to cover the high-profile cases that dominate the headlines, including the current trial for Sarah Boone, who is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die.