Court TV Partners with Veritone to Manage Extensive Trial Archive

ATLANTA (Court TV) – Court TV, known for its in-depth live coverage of the nation’s most gripping trials, has announced a partnership with Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI solutions. Under this new collaboration, Veritone will manage and monetize Court TV’s extensive archive, a collection that dates back to the network’s founding in 1991 and includes the infamous cases of O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers, Jeffrey Dahmer, Casey Anthony, Johnny Depp and Alex Murdaugh.

This move brings Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub (DMH) to Court TV, providing a secure, cloud-based system for organizing, storing, and retrieving content. The new system will make Court TV’s footage more accessible to its affiliates, media professionals, legal partners, and other collaborators. Court TV’s archive, known for containing thousands of hours of high-profile case footage, will now be more easily searchable and available for distribution.

In addition to content management, Veritone’s Content Licensing solution opens new avenues for Court TV to reach a wider audience by making its archive available to filmmakers, documentarians, podcasters, and more. This strategic shift taps into the growing public interest in true-crime programming.

Ethan Nelson, Head of Court TV, underscored the importance of this partnership, saying, “Consumer interest in true-crime programming is at an all-time high, and our library contains a treasure trove of cases from the last 30 years. Veritone’s tools allow us to unlock new monetization opportunities while making our content more accessible to audiences and partners alike.”

