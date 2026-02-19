3 bodies found wrapped in towels & carpeting in basement of Detroit home, sources say

DETROIT (Scripps News Group) — Detroit police are investigating after three bodies were found inside the basement of a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police told Scripps News Group of Detroit that the three bodies were found at a home on Edsel Street, just off of Fort Street near Outer Drive. That’s in the southern part of the city near Ecorse.

According to Detroit Police Major Crimes Cmdr. Rebecca McKay, officers were in the area talking to people about a missing person when a man ran up to them and said he had just been assaulted inside the home on Edsel.

The man also reportedly told officers there were dead people in the house.

Officers went inside the home and found blood everywhere and the bodies in the basement, wrapped in towels and carpeting, sources told Scripps News Group of Detroit.

Investigators continued canvassing the area and speaking with neighbors Wednesday night, trying to piece together the moments that led to the three homicides.

Michigan State Police were on scene with Detroit police.

Thomas Barnes, president of the block club, says he was surprised to see the police presence outside his home.

“The wife told me, she said ‘have you seen all these police cars out here?’ I said, ‘no,'” Barnes said.

He says he’s lived on the block for 60 years and grew up with the man who lives in the home where the crime occurred. Barnes says he last saw the man outside his home last week and everything seemed normal.

“At first, we didn’t know if it was an overdose or an actual murder because the officers couldn’t talk about it,” Barnes said. “We don’t know the actual identity of the men or whoever it might be, and I’m hoping and praying that it’s not (the homeowner).”

Another neighbor says there has been questionable activity at the home for the entire 11 years she’s lived in the area.

“You try to reach out to people to see if they’re OK. When it even goes beyond family sometimes, you try to help, but you don’t know all of what’s really going on,” Barnes said. “You don’t be thinking it’s going to happen in your neighborhood, but there it is.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Detroit.