Accused murderer Zion Teasley faces new charges in previous assault

PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix) — The man accused of murdering a woman on a north Phoenix hiking trail last year is now facing new charges tied to another assault.

According to newly obtained court documents, Zion Teasley has now been charged with aggravated assault and burglary stemming from an alleged attack in January 2020. The documents say the weapon used was a knife and the victim was another woman.

Teasley allegedly attacked a woman as she was returning to her apartment while taking out the trash, forced his way into the woman’s home, and stabbed her several times. The victim was able to fight off Teasley, who eventually fled on foot.

Teasley was accused of murdering 29-year-old Lauren Heike in April 2023 while she was on a popular running trail. Teasley pleaded not guilty and his trial is currently set for October 2025.

MORE: Not guilty plea entered for ex-convict accused of killing woman on Phoenix trail

After Teasley was arrested for Heike’s murder, police contacted the victim of the 2020 attack and stated they had additional information that may lead to a suspect arrest because Teasley matched the description of her alleged attacker. Police showed the victim a photo lineup and she positively identified Teasley as her alleged attacker.

Scripps News Phoenix asked Maricopa County Attorney, Rachel Mitchell, why it took so long to charge Teasley with the 2020 attack.

“That would be a question for the police department. What I can tell you is that we received the submittal after we received the submittal on the homicide, and you know, the same attorneys are working on that and we’re able to work with the police to bring this to the charges that you’ve seen. If you have seen them as aggravated as burglary.”

Scripps News Phoenix reached out to Phoenix police and did not receive an immediate response. Teasley will return to court on August 30.

This story was originally written by Jenna Rae at Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.