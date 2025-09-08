Amish mother charged with murder says ‘I gave him to God’ in bodycam

New body camera footage has been released showing a 40-year-old Amish woman who has been indicted for the death of her 4-year-old son, along with other charges for allegedly harming her three other children in Ohio.

On Aug. 23, deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and park rangers responded to Atwood Lake after they received a 911 call about a golf cart going into the water with a woman and three teens on it.

After being removed from the water, the mother, Ruth Miller, talked to law enforcement about God, and the conversation led to a horrific discovery.

“People are going to tell me I am crazy. But He is real and He loves you. He really does love you,” Miller said in the video as she put her hand on the law enforcement member she spoke to.

She continued, “I gave him to God.”

“You gave him to God today?” the law enforcement official said.

“Yes,” Miller answered.

“What do you mean by that?” the law enforcement official said.

“I threw him in the lake and I gave him to God,” Miller said. “He’s sweet, and I love him. But, I gave him to God.”

Miller went on to answer questions about the whereabouts of her husband, Marcus, saying he never returned from a walk he went on.

“We went to the boat, and his clothes were there, and God told me he’s in the lake and a fish swallowed him,” Miller told officials.

“We’re going to have to call the divers in to go to the bottom of the lake,” another member of law enforcement said in the video.

“Please do. Get the best ones there are, because this is a miracle from God. You will see,” Miller said.

Divers later found the bodies of her husband and 4-year-old son.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the divers told him the bodies were completely resting on the bottom of the lake.

Miller was charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault in her son’s death. She was also charged with child endangering and domestic violence for allegedly driving the golf cart into the lake with her 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons on board.

The sheriff’s office said the family of six belonged to the Old Order Amish Church, and the church told Scripps News Cleveland the events that unfolded at the lake do not reflect their teachings or beliefs, but were instead a result of mental illness.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family visited Atwood Lake to relax, and the deadly chain of events was related to the parents initiating spiritual tasks for themselves and their children in the water.

“Some of them were bizarre. Some of them were just swimming exercises. The most bizarre was that God told her to allow herself to be swallowed by a fish,” Campbell said.

The sheriff said Marcus went back into the lake alone and likely drowned after he was “disappointed in his performance.”

During Miller’s conversations with investigators, she kept referencing God.

“Prepare your hearts. The end is near. And I’m definitely supposed to tell you that He loves you. Okay?” Miller said, placing her hand on a law enforcement official’s chest in the footage.

The video also showed Miller kneeling down to pray with a paramedic.

“God, please show this woman that it is true,” Miller said.

Miller also requested to be reunited with her teenage children and asked for something to drink in the video.

“Does anybody have a glass of water?” Miller asked.

“We can get you a water,” a law enforcement official told her.

Miller was initially taken to a secured hospital, but is currently in the Tuscarawas County Jail with an arraignment set for Monday.

If she’s convicted, she will face a life sentence.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company.