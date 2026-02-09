Anna Kepner’s stepbrother appears in federal court

MIAMI (Court TV) — The stepbrother of a Florida teen found dead on a cruise ship appeared in court on Friday.

16-year-old T.H. was seen at the federal courthouse in Miami, where he appeared for sealed juvenile proceedings in connection with Anna Kepner’s murder, reported WSVN. The exact charges he faces are unknown since the case is reportedly sealed.

Kepner’s death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia after she was found inside the cabin room she was sharing with her stepbrother and younger brother on board the Carnival Horizon in November. A court filing reviewed by Court TV reveals Kepner was “found asphyxiated under the bed.”

The parents of the 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, have acknowledged that the FBI has identified him as the sole suspect in Kepner’s death.

Since Kepner’s death, details of the investigation surfaced in a separate custody case involving Kepner’s stepmother. Thomas Hudson, T.H.’s biological father, had filed an emergency petition asking for custody of the 9-year-old daughter he shares with Shauntel Kepner, T.H.’s mother, who took him on the cruise. Shauntel is Anna’s stepmother and was on the cruise with Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, and their other children. The petition claimed the 9-year-old was in danger due to the circumstances surrounding Anna’s death.

In December, Judge Michelle Pruitt Studstill refused to grant the petition, noting that the 16-year-old suspect has been removed from Shauntel’s home and has been staying with a maternal relative since leaving the cruise.

Following Friday’s proceedings, Anna’s father and stepmother released a statement to ABC News, which read in part: