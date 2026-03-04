Court filing reveals location of suspect in Anna Kepner’s death

VIERA, Fla. (Court TV) — A new court filing offers new insight into where a teenage murder suspect is living.

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead on board the Carnival Horizon while on vacation with her family in early November 2025. Anna was sharing a room with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother; the latter was later named as a suspect in her killing.

The 16-year-old, identified as T.H. in court documents, was allegedly charged in Kepner’s homicide as a juvenile in federal court. Despite the charges, T.H. is not in police custody and has been staying in the care of a relative.

A new court document filed in T.H.’s parents’ divorce case revealed that he is staying with a maternal uncle. T.H.’s father, Thomas Hudson, filed the document asking the court to change the current child support arrangement with T.H.’s mother, Shauntel Kepner, as a result of the current custody arrangement.

Hudson says that Kepner “expelled” T.H. from her home after he was “potentially involved in serious felony offenses.” He references Shauntel Kepner’s statement at a previous custody hearing that T.H. “is not welcome in her home.” As a result, Hudson asked that he not be required to continue paying $640.19 monthly, since the uncle named in the documents is financially responsible for T.H. while caring for the teen.

No hearing has been scheduled.