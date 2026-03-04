Court filing reveals location of suspect in Anna Kepner’s death

Posted at 3:38 PM, March 4, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

VIERA, Fla. (Court TV) — A new court filing offers new insight into where a teenage murder suspect is living.

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead on board the Carnival Horizon while on vacation with her family in early November 2025. Anna was sharing a room with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother; the latter was later named as a suspect in her killing.

anna kepner's stepbrother

Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother is seen outside the federal courthouse in Miami on Feb. 6, 2026. (Courtesy of WSVN via Court TV)

The 16-year-old, identified as T.H. in court documents, was allegedly charged in Kepner’s homicide as a juvenile in federal court. Despite the charges, T.H. is not in police custody and has been staying in the care of a relative.

A new court document filed in T.H.’s parents’ divorce case revealed that he is staying with a maternal uncle. T.H.’s father, Thomas Hudson, filed the document asking the court to change the current child support arrangement with T.H.’s mother, Shauntel Kepner, as a result of the current custody arrangement.

Hudson says that Kepner “expelled” T.H. from her home after he was “potentially involved in serious felony offenses.” He references Shauntel Kepner’s statement at a previous custody hearing that T.H. “is not welcome in her home.” As a result, Hudson asked that he not be required to continue paying $640.19 monthly, since the uncle named in the documents is financially responsible for T.H. while caring for the teen.

No hearing has been scheduled.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Thomas Hudson and Shauntel Kepner

Court filing: Charges filed in Anna Kepner’s cruise ship death

In a court filing requesting emergency custody of his youngest child, Thomas Hudson said his son was charged this month in Kepner's death. More

anna kepner's stepbrother

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother appears in federal court

Anna Kepner's stepbrother was seen at the federal courthouse in Miami, where he appeared for sealed juvenile proceedings in connection with Kepner's murder, More

hudson text messages
play button

Texts: Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother Says He Doesn’t Remember Anything

Text messages between the parents of Anna Kepner's stepbrother detail the teen suspect has no recollection of what happened. More

TOP STORIES

anna kepner's stepbrother
Stacey Wondra seen during police interview