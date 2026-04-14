Bride and groom avoid trial after groomsman killed by car during afterparty

FLINT, Mich. (Court TV) — A couple charged in the death of a groomsman on their wedding night avoided a trial after both changed their pleas the day before jury selection was scheduled to begin.

James Shirah, 24, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree homicide, operating a vehicle without a valid license and leaving the scene of a crash on Tuesday. Shirah’s wife, Savanah Collier, 23, pleaded guilty to a single charge of accessory after the fact to a felony.

The couple’s wedding day, Aug. 30, 2024, took a turn after the reception when investigators say Shirah intentionally ran down a groomsman with his car. Police were initially called to a reported crash that left a pedestrian injured. The victim, identified as Terry Lewis Taylor Jr., 29, was later pronounced dead.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said when charges were filed. “I’ve seen people running over other people, but not so soon after a wedding.”

Police said the wedding itself was held at a pizzeria and the celebration continued, eventually moving to a private home. At that home, investigators said, an argument began. Taylor had been standing in the street in front of the home when he was hit by an SUV at a high rate of speed, police said.

Prosecutors said that after hitting the victim with the SUV, Shirah left the scene and did not speak to police until the next day.

Court records reviewed by Court TV show that Shirah entered a no-contest plea due to a “lack of memory and civil liability.” He took the plea without a prior agreement on sentencing, though prosecutors agreed he should not face any sentence enhancements or consecutive sentences.

Collier pleaded guilty as charged; her defense has requested that she be sentenced pursuant to Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA), which allows a youthful offender’s case to be dismissed and sealed upon successful completion of probation. The law applies to defendants ages 17-24. Prosecutors objected to the HYTA considerations in her case.

Shirah’s sentencing is scheduled for May 11. Collier’s is scheduled for May 26. Both will appear before Judge Khary Hanible for sentencing.