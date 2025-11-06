rachel wade iwak

‘Butt Lady’ sentenced for killing patient with silicone injections

Posted at 10:54 AM, November 6, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A woman known as the “Butt Lady” stayed silent in court as she was sentenced for the murder of an actress who died after receiving silicone injections.

Libby Adame

Libby Adame appears in court on Nov. 5, 2025. (Court TV)

Libby Adame was convicted of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a certificate in the March 2025 death of Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who previously appeared on “Married… with Children” and “CSI: Miami.”

Judge Sam Ohta sentenced Adame to the statutory 15 years to life for the murder charge. The multi-year sentence for practicing medicine without a certificate will be stayed upon the completion of the first sentence.

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence, saying, “At best, Adame’s behavior that day was deceptive and selfish. At worst, it was utterly depraved.”

Cindyana had hired Adame to give her silicone injections in her buttocks; a jury found that after Adame injected the substance into the victim, it traveled into her bloodstream and then her lungs, leading to her death.

Cindyana’s husband, Frank Santangelo, delivered a victim impact statement at Adame’s sentencing, saying his and his son’s lives have been “turned upside down.” “The damage done by this woman and her neglect for the law and medicine…It’s incredibly insane that someone would choose to make that choice.”

This was the second time that Adame had been in trouble for injecting women with silicone. She was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter and operating without a medical license; in that case, she was sentenced to time served and probation. She was still on probation when Cindyana was killed.

Dante Santangelo, Cindyana’s son, told the judge, “I don’t think someone who has no regard for human life should be allowed back out on the street.”

Judge Ohta set a hearing date for May 5 for a restitution hearing.

More In:

Related Stories

Libby Adame, known as the
play button

‘Butt Lady’ Sentenced For Killing Patient After Botched Silicone Injections

Libby Adame, known as the "Butt Lady," was sentenced for the murder of Cindyana Santangelo, who died after receiving silicone injections. More

Devyn Michaels appears in court

NV v. Devyn Michaels: Love Triangle Decapitation Trial

Devyn Michaels is accused of killing Johnathan Willette, the father of her two children. The defense blames his son, who was married to Michaels. More

male defendant in orange jumpsuit in court
play button

New Evidence Released in Idaho 4 Murders | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Newly released evidence is analyzed by Vinnie Politan, revealing more about the tragic deaths of the Idaho students by convicted killer Bryan Kohberger. More

TOP STORIES

Devyn Michaels appears in court
Libby Adame in court