‘Butt Lady’ sentenced for killing patient with silicone injections

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A woman known as the “Butt Lady” stayed silent in court as she was sentenced for the murder of an actress who died after receiving silicone injections.

Libby Adame was convicted of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a certificate in the March 2025 death of Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who previously appeared on “Married… with Children” and “CSI: Miami.”

Judge Sam Ohta sentenced Adame to the statutory 15 years to life for the murder charge. The multi-year sentence for practicing medicine without a certificate will be stayed upon the completion of the first sentence.

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence, saying, “At best, Adame’s behavior that day was deceptive and selfish. At worst, it was utterly depraved.”

Cindyana had hired Adame to give her silicone injections in her buttocks; a jury found that after Adame injected the substance into the victim, it traveled into her bloodstream and then her lungs, leading to her death.

Cindyana’s husband, Frank Santangelo, delivered a victim impact statement at Adame’s sentencing, saying his and his son’s lives have been “turned upside down.” “The damage done by this woman and her neglect for the law and medicine…It’s incredibly insane that someone would choose to make that choice.”

This was the second time that Adame had been in trouble for injecting women with silicone. She was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter and operating without a medical license; in that case, she was sentenced to time served and probation. She was still on probation when Cindyana was killed.

Dante Santangelo, Cindyana’s son, told the judge, “I don’t think someone who has no regard for human life should be allowed back out on the street.”

Judge Ohta set a hearing date for May 5 for a restitution hearing.