Calif. woman accused of decapitating boyfriend arrested in Mexico

Posted at 8:00 AM, January 31, 2026
Court TV Staff

SANTA ANA, Calif. (Court TV) — A California woman accused of killing and decapitating her boyfriend has been arrested in Mexico and returned to Orange County to face murder charges.

Alyssa Marie Lira, 23, was taken into custody on Jan. 22, 2026, in Mexico, months after the headless body of her boyfriend, 55-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal, was discovered in her home, according to a press release.

alyssa lira booking photo

This Jan. 23, 2026, booking photo provided by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office shows murder suspect Alyssa Lira. (Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

During the investigation, Anaheim homicide detectives identified Lira as a suspect and determined that she had immediately fled to Mexico after the murder. The couple had been dating for two months at the time of Gonzalez-Carbajal’s death in Aug. 2025.

For five months, local, federal and Mexican authorities worked together to locate and arrest Lira.

“Nothing, not time, not distance, nor foreign borders, will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go to the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

“This investigation and prosecution are a testament to the tenacity and the dedication of the Anaheim Police Department, of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and of our federal and international partners to identify a cold-blooded killer, track her down in a foreign country, and bring her back to the United States to face the full weight of the law,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lira is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13, 2026.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.

Jose Ibarra appears in courtr

DNA expert testifies as judge weighs new trial for Jose Ibarra

A judge is weighing whether to grant Jose Ibarra a new trial after hearing testimony from a DNA expert on Friday. More

Brendan Banfield defense's closing
play button

Brendan Banfield Defense: Au Pair Juliana Magalhães’ Story ‘Bought, Paid For’

John Carroll presents the defense's closings in Brendan Banfield's trial arguing that Juliana Magalhães' story is 'bought and paid for.' More

Brendan Banfield day 9
play button

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 9

On day 9 defendant Brendan Banfield faced cross-examination from prosecutor Jenna Sands, who exposed contradictions from his testimony. More

