Carol Hignite sentenced for husband’s death after second trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Court TV) – A Kentucky woman convicted in the death of her third husband was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In January, a jury found Carol Ann Hignite guilty of first-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment. That same jury recommended a sentence of 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors argued Carol beat 76-year-old Leon Hignite with a hammer on Sept. 25, 2017, and left him on their bedroom floor for three days before calling for help. Carol was also accused of setting their house on fire during the investigation. Carol’s first trial ended in a mistrial. A second jury found her guilty on Jan. 17.

During her sentencing Friday, the defense expressed their gratitude to the jury and asked the judge to honor their recommendation.

The judge stated she had received numerous letters from Carol’s family, including her children, that referred to her as “evil” with “no regard for human life.” The judge also stated Carol, who has been in custody since Sept. 2017, has no one who is willing to care for her when she’s released.

The judge referenced Carol’s health problems, including thyroid cancer, but said per all reports her mind is “sharp but maybe manipulative.”

The judge ultimately honored the jury’s verdict and sentenced Carol to 11 years in prison.