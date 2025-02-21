Trial & Error Sundays

Carol Hignite sentenced for husband’s death after second trial

Posted at 7:52 AM, February 21, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Court TV) – A Kentucky woman convicted in the death of her third husband was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In January, a jury found Carol Ann Hignite guilty of first-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment. That same jury recommended a sentence of 11 years in prison.

carol hignite enters court

Carol Hignite appears in court for her sentencing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Court TV)

Prosecutors argued Carol beat 76-year-old Leon Hignite with a hammer on Sept. 25, 2017, and left him on their bedroom floor for three days before calling for help. Carol was also accused of setting their house on fire during the investigation. Carol’s first trial ended in a mistrial. A second jury found her guilty on Jan. 17.

MORE | Carol Hignite found guilty in husband’s death following retrial

During her sentencing Friday, the defense expressed their gratitude to the jury and asked the judge to honor their recommendation.

The judge stated she had received numerous letters from Carol’s family, including her children, that referred to her as “evil” with “no regard for human life.” The judge also stated Carol, who has been in custody since Sept. 2017, has no one who is willing to care for her when she’s released.

The judge referenced Carol’s health problems, including thyroid cancer, but said per all reports her mind is “sharp but maybe manipulative.”

The judge ultimately honored the jury’s verdict and sentenced Carol to 11 years in prison.

More In:

Related Stories

carol hignite appears in court
play button

Verdict Reached in Retrial of Carol Hignite

Carol Hignite has been found guilty in the 2017 death of her husband, Leon Hignite, following a second trial. More

Carol Hignite trial day 2

Carol Hignite found guilty in husband’s death following retrial

Following a second trial, Carol Ann Hignite has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of her husband. More

Carol Hignite trial day 1

Carol Hignite says public defender is ‘not concerned and inconsistent’

More than six years after she allegedly killed her husband, Carol Hignite says she wants a new public defender for her retrial. More

TOP STORIES

Luigi Mangione near a car
carol hignite enters court