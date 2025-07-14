Country singer Conner Smith charged in fatal crosswalk crash

Posted at 7:50 AM, July 14, 2025
Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Country music artist Conner Smith is facing a misdemeanor charge following a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian in downtown Nashville last month.

Smith, 24, was issued a state citation last week for failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a June 8 crash that claimed the life of Dorothy Dobbins.

Conner Smith arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards

FILE – Conner Smith arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE | Country singer Conner Smith fatally hit pedestrian, investigation underway

According to Metro Police, Dobbins was walking in a marked crosswalk on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street when she was struck by Smith’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Witnesses said Smith immediately rushed to help her until emergency crews arrived. Dobbins later died at the hospital.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment or distracted driving on Smith’s part. He was not arrested, but is scheduled to appear for booking on August 7.

In a statement, Smith’s attorney Worrick G. Robinson IV said, “Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times. His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory by supporting pedestrian safety efforts.”

Sources said changes have already been made at the site of the crash, including new crosswalk signage and the removal of a tree that had previously blocked visibility.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

woman on roadside next to a police officer
play button

Mary Lou Retton to Arresting Officers: ‘I Am an Olympic Gold Medalist’

In shocking bodycam video, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton fails field sobriety tests and refuses roadside breath and blood tests. More

close-up photo of Diddy.
play button

Judge Rules in Diddy’s Favor By Narrowing Scope of Civil Suit

In April Lampros' civil suit against Diddy, a judge dismissed claims about incidents that occurred before the Gender Motivated Violence Act. More

Mary Lou Retton smiles in bodycam video
play button

Video Shows Olympian Mary Lou Retton’s DUI Arrest

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton had difficulty breathing and needed oxygen while performing sobriety tests during her DUI arrest. More

TOP STORIES

Christopher Dontell in court
James Toliver Craig booking photo.