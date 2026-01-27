Delbert Cornish faces sentencing for daughter’s murder

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV/Scripps News Idaho) — An Idaho man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to murdering his daughter.

In Nov., Delbert Cornish pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Hope “Onyx” Cornish. In a tearful courtroom confession, Delbert told the judge, “I pulled the trigger. I shot my daughter.”

Prosecutors say Delbert also shot and killed his daughter’s pet cat during the same incident and later threatened his teenage son, Lucian, who managed to wrestle the gun away and flee the home to call for help. Delbert also pleaded guilty to assault with intent to kill and animal cruelty.

First-degree murder in Idaho carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge has scheduled sentencing for Jan. 28, 2026, and has set aside 4 hours for victim impact statements and testimony.