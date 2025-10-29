Deputies: Man hid in ex’s closet before shooting new boyfriend

Born Again Killer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas man was arrested on a homicide charge after allegedly hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s closet for hours before fatally shooting her new boyfriend.

Shiateek Wilson, 23, was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in connection with the death of Noel Denzel Miller, 35, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a Converse home, where they found Miller in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities allege Wilson went to his ex-girlfriend’s home around 1:00 a.m. and hid inside her daughter’s closet, where he drank a “BeatBox” beverage and watched videos while waiting for her to return home.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend told deputies she and Miller had just returned home when she heard several gunshots from the restroom. She discovered Miller injured and saw Wilson armed with a handgun before he briefly took her cellphone and fled the scene.

Deputies located and detained Wilson approximately one mile from the scene. During questioning, Wilson allegedly admitted to shooting Miller but claimed self-defense.

Wilson told investigators he had intended to surprise his ex-girlfriend with flowers, money, and cocaine. Detectives found several shell casings and bullet damage throughout the home during their investigation.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

