Detroit Lions cornerback accused of robbery, kidnapping in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — An NFL player is behind bars and facing charges after investigators say he masterminded a plot to kidnap and assault people he thought had stolen from him.

Terrion Arnold, 23, pleaded not guilty to three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a weapon, charges of conspiracy to kidnap and charges of conspiracy to rob at a brief hearing on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Arnold was staying with a group of people at an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, in early February when someone stole items belonging to them. Arnold reported the loss to the police, saying $245,000 in property was taken. Others at the home reported losses of $4,700 and $1,300.

While investigators say there’s no evidence the victims in this case had anything to do with the theft, prosecutors say Arnold and his co-defendants were convinced two people in particular were behind it. Arnold allegedly hatched a plan to have his co-defendants lure the victims to an apartment to question them.

When the three victims arrived at the apartment, they were confronted by men with guns, prosecutors said. Arnold was not at the apartment, but investigators said one of his co-defendants was streaming the scene so he could watch.

For approximately one hour, the victims were allegedly beaten, threatened and questioned about the robbery. Arnold was allegedly giving directions via text as the assaults continued. At one point, one co-defendant allegedly put a gun in a victim’s mouth, “putting all three victims in fear for their death, while forcibly holding them…against their will.”

The victims were eventually escorted out at gunpoint, police said. Two co-defendants admitted their role in the alleged plot and have already pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges, online records indicate.

At his first appearance after being taken into custody on Wednesday, Arnold’s attorney said, “He’s absolutely denying these allegations,” and requested bond. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to have Arnold held without bond.

Arnold has played for two seasons with the Detroit Lions as a cornerback after graduating from the University of Alabama. He was the 24th pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. ESPN lists his status as “questionable.”

A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for June 29.