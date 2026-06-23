‘Elf’ actor claims he has no money to pay child support during contentious hearing

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A comedian and actor known for his roles in movies like “Elf,” “Couples Retreat” and “The Replacements” found himself facing real-life drama as he pleaded with a judge for release from jail.

Faizon Love, 58, was arrested in California as part of an ongoing paternity and child support dispute with an ex in Florida. He was since extradited to the Sunshine State, where he faced a judge on Friday.

Brandon Rotbart, who represents Love’s ex, told Judge Mark Kizer that Love has failed to comply with orders to file an accurate financial affidavit in the case. Love appeared at the hearing alongside a new attorney, who emphasized that he had not been responsible for any prior filings in the case, but argued that an incomplete financial disclosure did not rise to the level of contempt.

At issue is the matter of several hundred thousand dollars that Love was ordered to pay in 2023 as part of a judgment in his paternity case; while Rotbart claimed that Love has been earning thousands at comedy shows, Love said that simply isn’t true. Love said he got a check for residuals for his acting gigs last month totaling 7 cents; in January, that number spiked to around $10,000, he said. “Since streaming took over, the only people that make money are the actors in ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’ because they’re still on regular TV,” Love’s attorney, Glen Lansky, said in court. “He does not have money.”

To that end, Lansky said, Love has only $99 in his bank account; he lives rent-free in a casita at a friend’s home. “[Love] has no home, has a 1999 car and he lives with his friend, who pays all his bills,” Lansky said.

Lansky said that at the time of his arrest, Love was scheduled to film a movie, but that won’t happen now. “He got picked up. He can’t do the movie,” he said. “That was going to pay him about $5,000 a week. He hasn’t worked but in three minor films since COVID.”

Love spoke during the hearing, blaming Rotbart for making it difficult for him to get work. “Reason I can’t work is because he sends these letters out and says to send him 55% of the money. And people are like, what are you talking about?”

Kizer found that 16 days behind bars was sufficient punishment and ordered Love’s release; he has until July 1 to refile his amended financial disclosures in the case.