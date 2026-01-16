Ex-NICU nurse Erin Strotman pleads no contest to child abuse

Posted at 8:12 AM, January 16, 2026
Scripps News Richmond Scripps News Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (Scripps News Richmond) — A former NICU nurse pleaded no contest to nine counts of felony child abuse involving nine babies in incidents dating back to 2022.

Erin Strotman had originally faced 20 counts in the case. A no-contest plea means she denies intent to harm but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to find her guilty.

erin strotman mugshot

Erin Strotman (Henrico Jail West via Scripps News Richmond)

Multiple babies were found with broken bones in late summer 2023. Strotman was put on paid leave while Child Protective Services investigated, but no perpetrator was identified at that time.

She returned to work, and within weeks, three more babies suffered broken bones.

During court proceedings, prosecutors showed video evidence of Strotman pushing down on babies’ legs and falling while holding a baby. Families cried in court as the evidence was presented.

Strotman’s attorneys said she was using a gas-relief technique learned from other nurses, but prosecutors argued the technique is not appropriate for NICU infants. Her defense team also said Strotman loved being a nurse and never intended to cause harm.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said all nine babies were mishandled and the plea ensures justice.

The state will seek no more than three years behind bars, a sentence all families agreed to. Sentencing is set for June 5 at 11 a.m.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

woman with a ponytail, bangs and a cardigan walks outside
play button

NICU Nurse Charged with Abusing Babies Has Nursing License Suspended

Erin Strotman, the Virginia nurse charged with abusing premature NICU babies, had her nursing license suspended. More

erin strotman enters court
play button

Erin Strotman Remains Free On Bond After New Child Abuse Charges

Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman now stands accused of abusing four different babies between 2022 and 2024. She remains free on bond. More

Erin Strotman walks into Henrico court

NICU nurse now accused of abusing four infants remains free on bond

Erin Strotman, accused of abusing multiple babies in a Virginia NICU, remains free on bond following new charges. More

TOP STORIES

Michael McKee walks into court
Derek Rosa sits in court with his attorney