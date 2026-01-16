Ex-NICU nurse Erin Strotman pleads no contest to child abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (Scripps News Richmond) — A former NICU nurse pleaded no contest to nine counts of felony child abuse involving nine babies in incidents dating back to 2022.

Erin Strotman had originally faced 20 counts in the case. A no-contest plea means she denies intent to harm but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to find her guilty.

Multiple babies were found with broken bones in late summer 2023. Strotman was put on paid leave while Child Protective Services investigated, but no perpetrator was identified at that time.

She returned to work, and within weeks, three more babies suffered broken bones.

During court proceedings, prosecutors showed video evidence of Strotman pushing down on babies’ legs and falling while holding a baby. Families cried in court as the evidence was presented.

Strotman’s attorneys said she was using a gas-relief technique learned from other nurses, but prosecutors argued the technique is not appropriate for NICU infants. Her defense team also said Strotman loved being a nurse and never intended to cause harm.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said all nine babies were mishandled and the plea ensures justice.

The state will seek no more than three years behind bars, a sentence all families agreed to. Sentencing is set for June 5 at 11 a.m.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond, an E.W. Scripps Company.