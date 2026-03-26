Fathers of children found in suitcases plead for ‘heartless monster’ to stay behind bars

Posted at 10:02 AM, March 26, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

CLEVELAND (Court TV) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her children and placing them inside suitcases listened as a victim advocate read a message to her judge pleading for the woman to be kept behind bars.

Aliyah Henderson

Aliyah Henderson stands during a court appearance on March 6, 2026. (Court TV)

Aliyah Henderson, 28, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, three counts of child endangering, tampering with evidence and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse in the deaths of her two daughters.

Henderson appeared remotely at her arraignment on Thursday, sitting silently in an orange plastic chair. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

On March 2, a man walking his dog noticed a partially buried suitcase in Cleveland and, upon opening the bag, discovered what appeared to be a dead body. Police were called to the scene and discovered a second suitcase containing a second body nearby. The bodies were identified as 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson. Days later, police arrested Henderson and charged her with her daughters’ murders.

“This tragic case has shocked not just our community but the world,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement when the bodies were found. “We will vigorously advocate for our victims, Amor and Mila, and our thoughts are with all who loved them. We will hold this heartless monster to account for the torturous homicide of her children.”

The medical examiner determined the girls’ deaths to be homicide, but the cause of death remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

A victim’s advocate spoke to the Court at the hearing on behalf of the fathers of the victims. “They have all expressed that they would like the highest bond possible, as Ms. Henderson has a history of staying hidden and moving from place to place throughout the duration of the children’s lives.”

A judge ordered Henderson to be held on $2 million bail and to have no contact with the 6-year-old surviving victim, identified only as N.L.H.

Henderson is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 7.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Aliyah Henderson

$2 million bond for mother charged after 2 girls found dead in suitcases

Aliyah Henderson is charged with two counts of aggravated murder after her young daughters were found dead in suitcases. More

Graphic shows handwritten motion on monitor
play button

Sarah Boone’s Latest Handwritten Motion: Send Me Mail!

Sarah Boone filed a motion complaining she does not know who her appellate attorney is and asking to be included on future correspondence. More

Sarah Boone describes Jorge Torres Jr.'s hand coming out of the suitcase

So long, farewell: Another attorney withdraws from Sarah Boone’s case

In a motion filed with a court, Sarah Boone's second appellate attorney said he needs to withdraw from her case. More

TOP STORIES

Samantha Pelrine and Daniel Forand in court
Tim Bradl has his arm around Kelsey fitzsimmons