Fathers of children found in suitcases plead for ‘heartless monster’ to stay behind bars

CLEVELAND (Court TV) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her children and placing them inside suitcases listened as a victim advocate read a message to her judge pleading for the woman to be kept behind bars.

Aliyah Henderson, 28, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, three counts of child endangering, tampering with evidence and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse in the deaths of her two daughters.

Henderson appeared remotely at her arraignment on Thursday, sitting silently in an orange plastic chair. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

On March 2, a man walking his dog noticed a partially buried suitcase in Cleveland and, upon opening the bag, discovered what appeared to be a dead body. Police were called to the scene and discovered a second suitcase containing a second body nearby. The bodies were identified as 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson. Days later, police arrested Henderson and charged her with her daughters’ murders.

“This tragic case has shocked not just our community but the world,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement when the bodies were found. “We will vigorously advocate for our victims, Amor and Mila, and our thoughts are with all who loved them. We will hold this heartless monster to account for the torturous homicide of her children.”

The medical examiner determined the girls’ deaths to be homicide, but the cause of death remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

A victim’s advocate spoke to the Court at the hearing on behalf of the fathers of the victims. “They have all expressed that they would like the highest bond possible, as Ms. Henderson has a history of staying hidden and moving from place to place throughout the duration of the children’s lives.”

A judge ordered Henderson to be held on $2 million bail and to have no contact with the 6-year-old surviving victim, identified only as N.L.H.

Henderson is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 7.