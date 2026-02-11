FL v. Waymore Gerhardt: Fatal Rejection Murder Trial

OLD TOWN, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man faces life in prison if convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl who allegedly rebuffed his advances.

Waymore Gerhardt, now 22, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Demiah Appling. Appling was last seen alive in Oct. 2022, but her body wasn’t found until two months later, reported WCJB.

In an incident report cited by WCJB, Appling’s friends told investigators that then-19-year-old Gerhardt wanted to have sex with Appling. Investigators said social media messages indicate Appling was lured to Gerhardt’s home under the guise that she was meeting up with 15-year-old Keith Anderson, a friend of the defendant. A neighbor allegedly saw the teen at Gerhardt’s home the night she disappeared.

The outlet further reported that blood and a 22-caliber casing were found in a car borrowed by Gerhardt. He allegedly said it was from a “squirrel” he shot. Authorities determined the blood belonged to Appling. Another friend allegedly told investigators that Gerhardt asked to borrow a shovel and asked for an alibi around the time of the murder.

In an interview with investigators, Gerhardt allegedly admitted to having sex with Appling the night she disappeared, but claimed “she left with her boyfriend.” He also claimed he was bipolar and sometimes refers to himself as “Shiro.”Gerhardt eventually led authorities to Appling’s burial site on Dec. 5.

Anderson took a plea deal and was sentenced to 7 years of probation for tampering with evidence, reported WCJB.